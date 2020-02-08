Attack on Titan Confirms Chapter 127 Release Date

Each new chapter release for Attack on Titan is a bittersweet affair. Not only does each new chapter bring us closer to the series finale, but the monthly release schedule means we’re always a month away from the next entry. Chapter 126 of the series is currently making its way through Japan (and making its way outside of the region fairly soon), but that means that it’s going to be quite a tough wait to see what the next chapter will bring. Luckily, we already have an end date for this wait as the release date for Chapter 127 of the series has already been confirmed.

As spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter, Chapter 127 of the series is officially set to launch March 9th in Japan. Like every new chapter release, this marks a full month after Chapter 126, but thankfully it won’t be too long of a wait into March before we see what comes next. This is especially good news as the end of the series draws closer.

Attack on Titan series creator Hajime Isayama previously confirmed plans to wrap the series sometime in 2020, and each new chapter of the series definitely makes it seem like there’s not much left to explore as the entire world begins to crumble around Eren’s destructive new goal of killing everyone not from Eldia.

Attack on Titan Chapter 127 official release date, March 9th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/NlhVhoRuD5 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 7, 2020

The current state of the Attack on Titan world is far different from where it all started, and a recent reveal in the series teased that this has all been a part of Eren’s plan all along. With his ability to see backward and forward in time, he has been working toward an endgame that’s beginning to reveal itself over the last few chapters of the manga. But it’s nowhere near done at this point by the looks of things.

