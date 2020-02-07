Attack On Titan Creator Shares Comment on New Chapter

As most fans of Attack On Titan know, the series is coming to an end in both the manga and the anime. With the fourth and final season premiering later this year, documenting the last adventures of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps, fans are waiting with anticipation for any new news about how the final stand of the Eldian people will go down. In the manga, things have seemingly gone from bad to worse, and without going into heavy spoiler territory, it definitely seems as though the Survey Corps has an insanely complicated issue to deal with now. Recently, creator Hajime Isayama gave Bessatsu Shonen Magazine a hilarious update of his plans after the finale.

Attack On Titan began its manga run in 2009, shortly after receiving an anime adaptation from Wit Studio that brought the world kicking and screaming into the terrifying world of the conflict of Marley vs Eldia. Though the age old battle could not be more complicated, it's clear that the conflict has transformed the world into a nihilistic landscape. The irony of the creator Haijime Isayama giving an update where he expresses his desire to open up a sauna following the conclusion of the insanely popular franchise is definitely a hilarious one!

Twitter User AttackOnFans shared the hilarious excerpt from the Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, translating the quote from Haijime Isayama regarding how he can only think of opening a sauna once the terrifying journey of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps comes to a conclusion:

The new comment of Hajime Isayama on Bessatsu Shônen magazine in March 2020 issue: "After a tough time finishing the manuscript, sauna is all I can think about. Sauna, sauna, sauna..." He wants to open his own onsen so hard after his manga ends 🛁 pic.twitter.com/45vvuShcCt — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) February 6, 2020

Would you visit an Attack On Titan sauna? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.