Attack On Titan Cosplay Revisits The Human Side of Pieck

Attack On Titan might not be returning to the world of anime until early next year, bringing to a close the fourth and final season of the dark franchise, but that isn't stopping the conversation from continuing as fans of the anime debate and share fanworks for Hajime Isayama's epic tale, with one fan giving us a new take on the Cart Titan, Pieck. With the finale for the first half of the fourth season seeing Pieck luring Eren Jaeger into the direct path of her fellow soldiers in the nation of Marley, it's clear that the Cart Titan has a big future in the upcoming episodes.

Pieck has been an interesting addition to the cast in the fourth season of Attack On Titan's anime, originally appearing in the third season without fans ever getting a chance to see her in her human form as she aided Zeke, Reiner, and Bertholdt in their quest to bring the power of the Founding Titan back to the nation of Marley. Though the Cart Titan doesn't have the destructive force of the likes of the Armored or Beast Titans, it's clear that Pieck has helped transform the power of this member of the Nine into something far more versatile with the help of Marley's technology.

Instagram Cosplayer Panda Cosplay shared this take on the Cart Titan's human form, who remains one of the members of the Nine who has leaned so fully into her role as a Titan that she finds herself walking on all fours in her human form after spending so much time in her transformed state:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy (@panda.cosp)

The recent animated finale for the first half of Season Four saw Pieck trying to convince Eren that she was attempting to join his side, specifically noting that the "Euthanasia Plan" that was developed by both himself and Zeke would be able to put an end to the war between the Eldians and the rest of the world. Of course, Pieck was lying in a bid to have Eren eaten by the Jaw Titan, but unfortunately, things didn't go exactly as the Marleyian soldiers had planned.

