Attack on Titan Season 4 to Finish in Winter 2022 with Part 2

The big announcement has come at last, Attack on Titan fans! Today marks the final episode of season four as well know it, but that doesn't mean the anime is over. After keeping the news quiet for as long as possible, the team at MAPPA has made things official. Attack on Titan will continue in the Winter 2022 season with season four, and that is where the anime will finish adapting the hit manga at last.

The announcement was made not long ago when Attack on Titan brought episode 75 to fans in Japan. The new episode came to a close with a special preview for its next installment, and fans were eager to see what was up. It was there they discovered episode 76 is slated to debut this winter, but there is no word on when that date will go live.

As for the winter cour, the anime industry has some firm scheduling for fans to speculate about. Each cour lasts for three months, so the winter season begins at the start of the year. This means it is likely Attack on Titan will debut the next half of season four in January, and the finale will go live by March.

This latest announcement is a big one, and fans are very excited to see how things shape up for Eren. The first week of April will see the manga come to a close after a decade in print, but the anime still has much to cover. In fact, anime-only fans are only just starting to understand how Eren is changing in this final arc. Whether you like it or not, the lead has changed in some huge ways since season one went live, and Attack on Titan fans must decide whether they can support the hero in the face of his damning plans.

