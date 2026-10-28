Attack on Titan Director Breaks Silence on Eren’s Voice After 13 Years

The voice behind Eren Yeager has been iconic ever since the anime debut, and the director finally reveals why. Even several years after the main story’s ending, the popularity of Attack on Titan only keeps increasing. The anime returns with theatrical re-releases, merchandise, and all kinds of exciting updates for fans. This is all the more reason why the series has maintained its fan base over the years. This is especially the case since the anime has two major studios backing it up. While the first three seasons were produced by WIT Studio, the final season was adapted by MAPPA.

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Due to the controversial ending and the sudden change of studio, MAPPA had to deal with a lot of pressure for the final season, but the anime became a massive success, and fans love all episodes from both series. A film compilation from WIT Studio, Attack on Titan: Crimson Bow and Arrow, returned to the Japanese theatres. This compilation movie initially premiered in 2014 as a recap of the first anime season. This is the first time the movie has been released in new versions. However, so far, it has only been hit the Japanese theatres on October 23rd, 2026, with much better animation and sound quality than what’s available on streaming platforms.

Attack on Titan Director Reveals How He Chose Eren’s Voice Actor

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

During the stage greeting, director Tetsuro Araki shared, “I thought Kaji would be a good fit for Eren because he’s a good person with a touch of madness.” The stage greeting, shared by Oricon, took place on October 23rd since this is the first time the compilation movie was released in Screen X theatres. Yuki Kaji is one of the most renowned voice actors in the industry, and most of his popularity is thanks to his iconic role as Eren Yeager. While the animation studio changed for the final season, MAPPA kept the same voice actors since they were already known for their roles in the series.

Meanwhile, Araki, who served as the Chief Animation Director of the first three seasons, also chose Yuki Kaji as Eren’s voice. More than 13 years after the anime’s debut, he reveals that the reason he chose Kaji was that he’s a good person with a touch of madness. That kind of quality is very much in tune with the beloved character, which Araki recognized right away and knew instinctively that he would be a good fit for the protagonist. Meanwhile, Kaji also shared his experience before being chosen for the role. While he was happy with the audition, he was surprised to know that the role he was offered was for Eren and not Armin. Regardless, there’s no denying that things turned out for the best, and this remains his most popular role so far.

Will Attack on Titan Return With New Anime?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

At this point, it’s pretty much useless to hope for a new anime since the entire manga has already been adapted. Hajime Isayama never returned with a sequel, spin-off, or even an extra chapter for the anime to continue after adapting the main story. However, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the franchise since September 9th was declared Attack on Titan Day starting this year. This means that from now on, every year on the same day, both animation studios will celebrate this exceptional series with new updates, merchandise, and even releases for fans. Additionally, MAPPA will adapt the final storyline for the upcoming game, Attack on Titan 3. The game is scheduled to be released on December 10th, 2026, which gives fans something new to look forward to by the end of the year.