New Attack on Titan Trailer Reveals Disappointing Return in Fall 2026 – Watch Now

It’s been a while since Attack on Titan wrapped up the story in both anime and manga, but its popularity only continues to increase. Based on a manga written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, the anime became a global phenomenon after its debut in 2013 thanks to its unique story and layers of mysteries. The manga was already decently popular after it began serialization in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, but WIT Studio breathed life into this exceptional story. However, things took a drastic turn in 2019 when WIT Studio handed over the anime to MAPPA due to tight deadlines. The manga reached its conclusion in 2021 but not before receiving massive backlash from fans.

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Due to the controversial ending and the sudden change of studio, MAPPA had to deal with a lot of pressure for the final season. However, the anime became a massive success, and fans love all episodes from both series. There are differences in the art style and animation quality of both studios, but they’re still loved among fans. The anime is returning to Japanese theatres next month, but there’s no confirmation on an international release so far.

What Is Attack on Titan: Crimson Bow and Arrow About?

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The anime dropped a massive surprise for fans as it confirmed the theatrical release of the Screen X, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX revivals of Attack on Titan: Crimson Bow and Arrow. This compilation movie was released in 2014 as a recap of the first anime season. However, this is the first time the film will be released in new versions, but so far, it’s only been confirmed to hit the Japanese theatres on October 23rd, 2026.

The new trailer suggests a much better animation and sound quality than what’s available on streaming platforms. The official website shares more details on the film, including the screening theatres. However, since the movie is quite old and doesn’t have anything new to offer except a better quality, there’s no guarantee that it will return to the U.S. theatres.

What’s Next for Attack on Titan?

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At this point, it’s impossible for the anime to continue since the manga never returned with a new chapter or any sequel. Both animation studios often revive the anime in theatres with new versions of the already released episodes or compilations, but that’s all we can expect from the anime right now. However, that doesn’t mean the end of the franchise since Attack on Titan keeps returning with new collaborations and projects.

September 9th has been declared as the official Attack on Titan Day, which means the franchise will reveal new updates every year. Additionally, MAPPA will adapt the final storyline for the upcoming game, Attack on Titan 3. The game will be released on December 10th, 2026, which gives fans something new to look forward to this year. Not only that, but the series is also listed among the MAPPA projects that will be displayed during the 15th anniversary Expo.