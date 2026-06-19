Studio MAPPA Confirms Its Return to Attack on Titan

Studio MAPPA had some major bombshells as part of its fifteenth anniversary celebration. Releasing new trailers for the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen season four and Chainsaw Man: The Assassins Arc, the studio also hinted at new, original anime projects to come. In a surprise twist, while MAPPA hasn’t confirmed that it is creating an anime sequel to Attack on Titan, the production house did reveal that it is returning to the world of the Scout Regiment. While it might not be an anime, MAPPA is planning to make a splash in Eren Jaeger’s world thanks to the world of video games.

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Earlier this year, as a part of this year’s Summer Game Fest event, Koei Tecmo revealed that they were adding another long-awaited game into Attack on Titan’s video game roster. Attack on Titan 3 is planning to not only cover the final storyline of the series, which was not a part of the first two games of the series, but MAPPA has confirmed that it is creating a new animated segment for the digital entry. While fans will have to wait until 2027 to see this third game arrive on pcs and consoles, the producers have already revealed a trailer to get the hype train going for Attack on Titan 3. You can check out the first look below.

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The History of Attack on Titan in Gaming

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The first official Attack on Titan game landed in 2016, asking players to take on the roles of Eren Jaeger and his fellow scouts in the earlier parts of the anime series. In Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Koei Tecmo added a surprise mechanic into the mix by allowing players to create their own soldiers to fight alongside the anime’s classic characters. At present, it’s unknown whether this mechanic will return for Attack on Titan 3, though its clear that elements such as the Rumbling and the final assault against the Attack Titan will be a part of the upcoming release.

In an official statement, the game producers revealed what fans can expect and what they’ve changed in terms of previous mechanics, “This game is truly the culmination of the “Attack on Titan” story, allowing players to experience the entire story from beginning to end. In addition to thrilling battles against the nine Titans, which make their first appearance in this game, and a new storyline, the game also reconstructs previously covered material as a new experience, depicting the story up to its climax. Furthermore, the 3D maneuvering gear action has been further evolved, allowing players to enjoy the most exhilarating and stylish action in the series.”

Following the final season of Attack on Titan, there has been no word on the anime adaptation ever making a comeback, which makes sense. Creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t hinted at returning for a sequel and/or any spin-offs in the future, though he will return to tell short stories such as Attack on Titan: Bad Boy.

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Via MAPPA 15th Anniversary Livestream