Attack on Titan Episode 80 Shares First Look

Attack on Titan fans are reeling from the anime’s latest episode, but they do not have the luxury to set around doing nothing. The show’s team is already gearing up for another release, after all. Season four is going to debut a new episode this weekend as always, and the first promo for episode 80 is here teasing what’s next for the hit series.

For those who keep up with the anime, you will know the show is about to drop an explosive episode. “From You, 2,000 Years Ago” has finally given fans a look at what’s to come, and Attack on Titan episode 80 seems like it will give fans a much-needed history lesson. After all, the anime has yet to explore the first Titans, and that seems to be in the cards for February.

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1487906764867928064?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, the preview is pretty vague. Fans are shown stills of several Titans in battle as well as a war from ages ago before familiar faces like Historia come into play. Fans are also given a look at Grisha’s fight with the Reiss family, but the star of the preview is Ymir. The original Titan is about to share their origins with fans, and as manga readers know, the story is not for the faint of heart.

“The story of those who opposed, fought, and moved forward,” the Attack on Titan preview shares. “Just who was it that started their story?”

If you want to stay up to date with Attack on Titan, it is easier to do so than ever before. Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll are all streaming season four as each episode goes live. So fans better brace themselves for this coming Sunday!

What do you think of Attack on Titan‘s final season so far? Has season four taken you by surprise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.