Attack on Titan Fans Are Still Reeling From THAT Eren Twist

Attack on Titan fans are still reeling from that major Eren Yeager twist in the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season of the series might have begun with a look at the other side of the ocean, but when it finally reintroduced Eren and the other Survey Corps members, it was immediately clear that Eren had undergone a number of dramatic changes since we had last seen him in the third season. With the series coming back for Part 2, these changes have gone in a more chaotic and violent direction as it planted the seeds for Eren’s endgame plans.

The newest episode of the series picks up after the previous cliffhanger that saw Eren and Zeke meet within the Paths of the Founding Titan’s power, and it was previously teased that Zeke would try and reveal new truths to Eren in the hopes of getting him to agree to his euthanization plan. What Zeke didn’t realize, however, was that this was actually Eren’s plan all along and as the episode goes back through his memories, the series introduced the twist that Eren was actually the cause of his own problems.

In fact, he had enacted all of the Titan chaos beginning from his father to kick off a grand plan that’s even wilder that what Zeke was planning. It’s a goal that’s set to change the course of the world completely, and fans definitely are still reeling from all of these reveals. Read on to see what fans are saying about Eren’s twist below, and let us know what you think of it!

What do you think of that major Eren twist with the newest episode of Attack on Titan? Curious to see what it means for the rest of the fourth and final season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

You mean to tell me that Eren was the crazy one all this time and it wasn’t Zeke?! #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackOnTitan #ErenJaeger pic.twitter.com/dOU1AxQjLh — nicole 🍉 | spooky season (@uceybelair) January 30, 2022

