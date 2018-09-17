‘Attack on Titan’ Solidifies Historia’s Reputation With a Major Kill

Historia Reiss has gone through major shifts in Attack on Titan‘s third season as each new episode has revealed a whole new side to her. The world is steadily getting more complicated, and Historia has evolved to match it.

The latest episode cemented her role as the new king when she evolved once more and dealt the killing blow on her father Rod Reiss’ disgusting Titan transformation.

“I am Historia Reiss. The true ruler of the walls.” pic.twitter.com/evyOOwX9CJ — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 17, 2018

When Rod Reiss’ Titan reached the Orvud District, the Survey Corps and the military began their counterattack. When the Rod Titan revealed his face, or non-face to be more specific, Eren managed to stuff its throat with gunpowder successfully, blowing the Rod Titan into many pieces.

The Survey Corps flew to destroy each of the falling pieces before they hit the district, but Historia was the closest to the nape of the beast. As it fell passed her, she hooked herself into it with the maneuver gear and slashed right through, killing her father. The moment revealed a strange psychic connection with her father as she saw some of his memories of trying to escape the Reiss family’s Titan path, but the deed had already been done.

Historia made sure to be a part of this operation because she felt that the citizens wouldn’t just take it at face value that she was the new king. Although she is the rightful heir, she was right to believe that she wouldn’t be accepted so easily as the citizens of the Orvud District were open about their distrust of the new military regime.

But now that she’s been seen dealing the killing blow to such a massive, disgusting Titan, her role as king will be much easier to accept since she’s proven herself strong to those who matter at the end of the day. It’s also just a great way for Historia to finally shake off the last symbol of her past as she moves into a brighter future.

