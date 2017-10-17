‘Attack On Titan’ Shares New Details About Its ‘Lost Girls’ Anime Spin-Off

Attack on Titan‘s second season may have ended this spring, but fans shouldn’t expect the anime to fade away so quickly. After all, the series is getting a OVA miniseries starting this December which will adapt the “Lost Girls” spinoff.

The latest issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine confirmed the release date of Attack on Titan‘s spinoff miniseries (via Tumblr). The OVAs will adapt a canonical novel penned by Hiroshi Seko. Lost Girls focuses on the lives of Mikasa and Annie as the two girls grow up in the harsh, post-apocalyptic world around them. The miniseries will be split into three parts, and you can check out their release dates below:

Vol. 24: Annie’s story Part 1 (8 Dec 2017)

Vol. 25: Annie’s story Part 2 (9 Apr 2018)

Vol. 26: Mikasa’s story (9 Aug 2018)

The OVAs will be produced by Wit Studio as the company oversees the actual Attack on Titan anime. Creator Hajime Isayama will also oversee the project, and a new visual for the anime was released in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine as well.

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, then you have a bit to catch up on. The story was published back in August 2015 before Kodansha confirmed it has licensed the serial for a collected release. The manga is based on a novel of the same name, and Ryosuke Fuji wrote and illustrated the serial. The story itself focuses Mikasa and Annie by exploring the leads’ backstories.

Lost Girls is made up for three collected stories. The first is titled “Wall Sheena, Goodbye” and follows Annie a day before the Survey Corps go on a mission to find a lost girl named Carly. Annie gets separated during the search mission and uncovers a wide-ranging criminal ring within the Stohess District which could affect her secret mission to find the Coordinate for Paradis.

The second story focuses on Mikasa and is titled “Lost in the Cruel World.” The story takes place in an alternate universe where Titans never existed, so she grew up with her parents by her side. Mikasa ends up meeting Eren Yeager despite the change, and it follows the start of the two’s friendship.

As for the third story, “Lost Girls” sees Mikasa and Annie come together in a brief encounter during their military training days. The girls talk about their training regimes, and they even broach the sensitive topic of why they each chose to join the military.