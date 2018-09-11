‘Attack on Titan’ Hints At a Major Wall Detail

Attack on Titan‘s third season has revealed many things about how the series’ world works, but it’s only lead to even more mysteries as the the history of the world is being shaken up for the series’ characters and fans.

This includes the broken Wall Maria, as the latest reveal of a new Titan power seems to better connect Titans with the walls that protect the last remnants of humanity.

It was previously hinted at that the Walls were made by Titans, or at least composed of them, when a huge Titan face was revealed to be hidden in the wall. But when Eren reaches a new level of power with his hardening ability, the crystalline form leads the Survey Corps to suspect that the Walls were composed by this ability as well.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see that the Titans play such a crucial goal in the last stand of humanity since the last few episodes of the series have revealed that the Power of the Titans have deep roots in how the country was run. It was recently unveiled that the Reiss family, who had true ties to the throne, were in fact holders of the Power of the Titans as well.

Since they were supposed to originally be the royal family, it could explain how Titans made their way into the walls. With the Founding Titan ability controlling the mass of Titans at will, it hints that they could have been set up as a last ditch effort to protect humanity and then hardened over with the Armor ability.

Eren’s display of the hardening power leads the Survey Corps to think they can patch up the hole to Wall Maria, and finally discover what Grisha Yeager hid in the basement. It wouldn’t be too far of a stretch to think the Titans make up the composition of the wall not in part, but entirely.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.