‘Attack On Titan’ Sets Up One Tragic Meeting

Attack On Titan knows how to cut to the quick, and it often knocks out a few deaths to do so. Recently, the series hit hard with a big loss, and it seems a rather tragic meeting is poised to take place now that the Survey Corps has lost one of its own.

So, you’ve been warned! Spoilers for chapter 108 lie below!

For those caught up with Attack On Titan, you will know who its most recent victim is. Not long ago, the manga killed off Sasha Blouse when Gabi Braun shot the soldier following Paradis’ attack on Marley. The heroine died shortly after being attack, a fact that has rocked the scouts and Sasha’s father.

So, you can imagine how awkward it is going to be when Gabi meets Mr. Blouse for herself.

In the latest chapter of Attack on Titan, Gabi and Falco managed to escape their prison after Paradis captured the two. Fleeing on foot, the soldiers have a fight by the riverside as they decide what to do next, but a familiar girl interrupts them.

“What are you doing,” the girl asks, and fans will be quick to remember her from before. The unnamed girl is the one Sasha saved just before Paradis overthrew its government. The soldier helped the girl escape her village as a Titan ate her disabled mother, and Sasha left the girl with her father when all was said and done.

While Gabi considered killing the girl, Falco stayed her hand when they were offered food.

“Aren’t your stomachs empty? My home is nearby, so you can come and follow me,” the girl said, likely referring to her place with Mr. Blouse’s village.

The two kids reluctantly follow the girl, sealing their fate to learn more about Paradis. Gabi is on a trigger after seeing her home attacked and killing Sasha. When she realizes Mr. Blouse is at the home of her new acquaintance, things are sure to get testy, and it may fall to Falco to salvage the situation.

