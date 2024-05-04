My Hero Academia's Seventh Season Premiere is Now Streaming

The day has finally arrived as My Hero Academia is back with a vengeance. Season Seven is keeping the train rolling on the final arc of the series and is wasting little time in seeing the heroes take on All For One and Shigaraki. Surprisingly, the young crime fighters of UA Academy are taking a back seat as America's top hero, Star And Stripe, is taking on the inheritor of evil in one of the biggest battles of the series to date.

To catch you up to speed on what took place in season six of My Hero Academia, things have not been great for the heroes of UA Academy and Hero Society as a whole. Deku and his friends were able to claim victory during the Paranormal Liberation War, a conflict that saw Shigaraki inheriting the power of All For One and the villains amassing to change Hero Society from the ground floor up. Unfortunately, the victory was short-lived as All For One wasted little time getting sprung from Tartarus and prison breaking countless other antagonists. Deku would then take on a decidedly darker appearance during the "Dark Hero Arc", which saw him going to extremes to keep society from falling apart.

My Hero Academia Season Seven Episode One: How To Watch

You can check out the first episode of My Hero Academia's seventh season by visiting Crunchyroll, as the streaming service has exclusive rights to the latest episodes. Izuku Midoriya might have returned to the fold of UA Academy, but his problems are far from over. The villains have never been stronger and America's top crime fighter might not be enough to turn the tide.

My Hero Academia's seventh season is aiming to consist of twenty-five episodes, which would get viewers into the thick of the final battle between good and evil. This current season isn't billed as the final season of the anime adaptation, though there's a very good chance that season eight will bring the series to a close. With a new movie hitting theaters in Japan this summer, My Hero Academia: You're Next, shonen fans still have a lot to celebrate before the grand finale.

