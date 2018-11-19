‘Attack on Titan’ Drops Its Biggest Titan Cliffhanger Yet

Attack on Titan has put its characters through plenty, and the series has no plans to take mercy on anyone now. These days, the manga is creeping closer to an inevitable war, and its newest chapter confirms a major twist.

So, you’ve been warned! There are major spoilers for Attack on Titan chapter 111 below!

For those caught up with the latest Attack on Titan chapter, they will know the Eldians have put themselves in a pickle. Eren Jaeger has gone rogue from the military and taken control of a rebel faction. With the Titan Shifter on the loose, Hange and Eren’s friends are hoping to pick up on his plans, but it seems things are far worse than the crew could have predicted.

After a tense encounter with Nicolo at his work, the Survey Scouts learn about the Marley man and his work with the rebels. As Hange feared, Marley-run sectors outside of the military have joined in with the rebellion, and Nicolo had access to the food of countless high-up Eldian soldiers. So, by the end of chapter 111, Nicolo finds himself in custody and confessing to a rather dangerous secret.

The man tells Hange to wash out the mouth of Falco Grice. After all, he drank some poisoned wine, and it contained spinal fluid from Zeke Yeager.

Of course, fans of Attack on Titan will know why this wine and its laced content is a big deal. The manga has shown multiple military higher-ups drinking wine from Nicolo’s store, and their Eldian heritage will interact with the spinal fluid mixed into the drink. As Zeke has shown, anyone who intakes his fluid is marked with a Titan, and all it takes to bring out the mindless beast is his roar. As it turns out, many of Paradis’ top military officers have this time bomb within them, and fans are thinking it is just a matter of time before Zeke sets them all off.

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.