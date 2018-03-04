‘Attack on Titan’ Editor Gives Update On Chapter 103

While fans of Attack on Titan are patiently waiting for the third season of the anime series to release in July, fans of the manga are in an even tougher predicament as the series is heading into a huge next step.

Luckily, the next chapter of the series is on the way soon as confirmed by Hajime Isayama’s editor.

Confirming on Twitter that they received the manuscript for Chapter 103 of the series, and that Isayama is “very tired,” the next chapter of the manga series is on the way. This will be great news as the war between the Marleyans and the Survey Corps has just made a huge step forward as the series just re-introduced new post-time skip looks for each of the characters, and is even now teasing major Titan action moving forward.

The series has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with season three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview.

“Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titanreleased December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc