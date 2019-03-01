‘Attack on Titan’ Updates Chapter 115’s Status

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been building to a major new confrontation as it seemingly sets up the pieces for an endgame. That’s made the wait for each new chapter of the series tough for fans.

Luckily, the next chapter of the series has revealed an update as the release of Chapter 115 inches closer and closer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan‘s editor revealed on Twitter that the manuscript for Chapter 115 is all turned in and completed, so that means the wait for the next release will not be too long from now. Fans have been clamoring to see what comes next after Chapter 114 progressed Zeke’s character development in a major way.

The last chapter of the series featured a huge look into Zeke’s tragic back story and set up many of the events and decisions that led him to becoming the Beast Titan. It was a reflection after seeing his terrible decisions in Chapter 113 and before, and now fans are wondering just where Zeke will be taking his newly restored drive. Thankfully, with the manuscript for the next chapter done, fans will get to see for themselves soon enough.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Season 3 Part 2 of the anime series is currently on track to premiere April 28 in Japan as well. If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!