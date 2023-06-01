Attack on Titan Creator Celebrates K Manga With New Art

From the start, Attack on Titan made it clear it would never have a so-called happy ending. Our heroes could hardly find such resolution in a world filled with man-eating titans, but for years, we have watched the crew fight for freedom. With the anime set to end soon, many are turning their eyes to the Attack on Titan manga to prepare, and now its creator has put out some special art of our favorite soldiers.

The piece comes from Hajime Isayama in honor of an upcoming release. June 22nd will mark the official start of K Manga, an app headed by Kodansha Comics. The tool will let fans read manga on the go such as Attack on Titan, so Isayama drew our heroes using the app.

New illustration drawn by Hajime Isayama to celebrate the launch of K MANGA app 💯



In addition, there will be a new interview to Hajime Isayama in the live-streaming of K MANGA Launch Party on June 22, 2023 🔥



Live-streaming ➡ https://t.co/1CRxEX5w0B pic.twitter.com/PXJ5MkYr7N — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 31, 2023

As you can see above, Eren has a rare smile on his face as he holds a phone in front of his friends. With his hair in a bun, this version of Eren is one fans will not recognize easily. It is hard to recall a point in Attack on Titan where Eren looked this happy and carefree. The same goes for Armin and Mikasa, so as you can imagine, netizens are loving this rare peek at the pair.

After all, Armin looks totally gobsmacked by the K Manga app, and we have Eren's smartphone to thank. Mikasa takes the whole thing in stride as we see her in a sleek suit. Complete with a red ribbon, this design shows Mikasa in a gentler light then we are used to. After all, Mikasa had to fight for survival in Attack on Titan since she was little, but this what-if sketch proves the modern era would treat her well.

Of course, this light take on Attack on Titan is fun to see, but it is nowhere near canon. If you are caught up with the Attack on Titan anime, you will know just how dire things are. Eren has made himself mankind's top enemy after kickstarting his plan for global genocide. It is now up to his former friends to stop Eren, and Attack on Titan season four will resolve the conflict when the anime's finale launches this fall.

What do you think about this latest Attack on Titan art? Are you excited to check out K Manga's catalog?