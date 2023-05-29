Attack on Titan Exec Shares Update on the Anime's Finale

Attack on Titan has been keeping quiet since its last episode drop, but that will all change soon enough. After all, the hit series is getting ready to bring Eren's journey to an anime. The Attack on Titan anime is slated to close this fall with the release of its finale, and now fans have been given an update on how the final episode is faring behind the scenes.

The update comes from Masafumi Mima, the sound director overseeing Attack on Titan. The executive is a frequent poster on social media, and they are known for updating Attack on Titan fans through Twitter. As such, netizens keep a close eye on their page, and it was there recently fans got an update on the Attack on Titan finale.

Masafumi Mima (sound director) announced that sound work for The Final Chapters Part 2 has begun 🎙️🎛️🎚️ pic.twitter.com/vU2DjX7yB9 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 25, 2023

As it turns out, the finale of Attack on Titan has begun sound work at MAPPA. We have no details on what kind of specific work has been lined up by Mima for the anime, but netizens are happy enough to see work is progressing smoothly. After all, the summer is upon us now, so that means we have a few months to go before Attack on Titan season 4 wraps the anime.

Luckily, this is not the only update we have been given on Attack on Titan. Not long ago, the show's director addressed fans when Attack on Titan put out a new anime poster. It was there the director said it was hard to believe the anime's finale was drawing so near. Yuichiro Hayashi said, "With the release of the key visual for the sequel to the final part, the Attack on Titan anime is steadily pushing towards its final act. However, the work is still in the middle, so I don't feel like I'm done at all. Will the end really come?"

Obviously, Attack on Titan has spent the last decade thrilling anime fans, and all good things must end at some point. Soon, that finale will bring Eren's journey to an end, so it goes without saying the episode will be a must-watch for millions. If you need to brush up on Attack on Titan before the finale, the show is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. For more information on the series, you can read Attack on Titan's official synopsis below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

