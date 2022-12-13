Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations

Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.

The note comes courtesy of Kono Manga ga Sugoi as the publication just dropped a slew of awards for 2022. It was there Isayama submitted some reading recommendations for the new year, and it turns out three titles stood out to the artist: Fungus & Iron, Issak, and Karate Survivor in Another World.

The Recommendations Explained

If you are not familiar with these titles, don't fret! They are not hugely popular just yet, so this recommendation comes in time for readers to catch up. After all, Fungus & Iron began serialization in 2021, so it is just over a year old now. The dystopian series may not be as dark as Attack on Titan, but adventure fantasy fans will want to check out the Kodansha title ASAP.

As for Issak, the series is entirely different from anything Isayama has put out. The manga is set during the Thirty Years' War during the 17th Century. As the Holy Roman Empire fends off attackers, the manga begins when a Japanese mercenary named Issak appears on the battlefield, and he changes the course of history.

And as for the final title? It seems Isayama is just as vulnerable to isekai charms as we all are. Karate Survivor in Another World follows a young martial artist's life as they pass in their world and are reborn in another strange land. Determined to survive, the only thing our hero can use to protect themselves is karate, so naturally, the martial artist's skills are put to the test. Currently, Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing this manga for readers stateside, so volume one is out already!

