Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before

Attack on Titan is moving into its final days, and it seems the hit series is rolling out a few big projects to celebrate the anime's end. With the show slated to return to air next year, all eyes are on Eren as his violent journey promises to close soon. His finale will bring the Survey Corps together in a final push to save the world. And thanks to a new announcement, we have learned Attack on Titan is about to come to life like never before.

How so, you may ask? Well, it has to do with virtual reality. Attack on Titan is about to get an official Oculus project, and it will ask fans to eliminate Titans alongside greats such as Levi and Mikasa.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable Game Announcement



Coming Summer 2023 pic.twitter.com/rM4jhLV3GK — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) December 7, 2022

The update went live this week as Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable was announced. UNIVRS, the developer behind Little Witch Academia VR, has been working on the ambitious project for some time now. According to current estimates, the Attack on Titan game will go live next summer, and it will be available in both English and Japanese.

The game itself will be fairly simple as Attack on Titan will ask fans to hunt down Titans. Geared with Omni-direction mobility equipment, fans will take to the skies using the Oculus and slay Titans left and right. Of course, they will get assistance from familiar faces, and any mistake could cost their lives. If you have watched Attack on Titan, you will know thousands upon thousands have died fighting Titans in the wild. So if you are brave enough to give Levi's job a spin, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable will give you a taste of the action.

