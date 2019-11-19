Attack on Titan Shares When Eren’s Ideals Changed for the Worst

Attack on Titan fans have been worried about Eren Jaeger for awhile now. The anime put the boy through a lot in season three, and the manga has been downright cruel to him. These days, the series is in its final arc on paper, and fans were shocked by Eren’s dark turn. Now, they have been told when Eren took a turn for the worst, and the moment was one which the Titan Shifter couldn’t handle.

Recently, the series put out a brand-new chapter, and it was there Attack on Titan got real. Chapter 123 followed Eren and the Survey Corps as they headed to the outside world in a flashback. Arriving at Marley for the first time, the group saw how the nation hated Eldians firsthand, and their desire to crush Paradis was too much for Eren.

“[The refugees] are nothing more than victims who deserve compassion, forced by the Eldian Empire into creating offspring,” a Marley official tells an open house while Eren’s group sits to the side.

“It is only the devils of that island who deserve hatred, now as ever. The devils who escaped to that island a hundred years ago are the ones we must abhor. Our enemies are the devils of that island!”

The shocking meeting came to a close as Eren left the group, and his road to destruction grew from there. In order to get the Founding Titan, Eren orchestrate a bloody ambush and military coup at home. Now, Eren has confirmed his goal is to use all of the Paradis Titans to rumble (or destroy) every nation outside of his homeland, and fans are feeling heartbroken over Eren’s genocidal turn.

