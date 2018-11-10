‘Attack on Titan’ Volume 27 Cover Surfaces Online

Attack on Titan’s manga has reached a new level as it prepares for a major climactic war between Marley and Eldia, and things have only gotten more complicated for the main characters.

It’s gotten especially awkward with Eren, who has undergone a major personality shift since the time jump. Fans get a tease of this with the cover of the latest volume of the manga, which you can see below.

Attack on Titan Vol.27 cover art pic.twitter.com/oLQAoK2fQ2 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 7, 2018

Volume 27 of the manga is gearing up for its release in Japan, and the cover art (as spotted by Moetron News) for the volume teases Eren’s awkward place among the Marleyans and Eldians. After Eren went undercover for a long time, and the resulting rescue led to a bloodbath and the loss of a major fan-favorite, the rest of the Survey Corps are unsure if they can trust him.

Due to his blatant disregard for things, Eren is then placed in prison for a while and this is reflected on the cover. His personality has changed during the time skip, and now fans are beginning to see just how far the new Eren is willing to go in order to protect the island of Paradis. The manga teases that he’s about to go even further to accomplish his goals, and fans are glued to their seats wondering where the series has left to go before it’s all over.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The film has also been confirmed for a live-action adaptation produced by Warner Bros. and directed by IT director Andy Muschietti.