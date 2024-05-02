New Monogatari Anime Recruits Yaosobi for Theme Song

It looks like Monogatari is bracing its next anime with some serious talent. If you missed the update, reports earlier this year confirmed Monogatari: Off & Monster Season is set to debut this year. Now, a new update confirms the J-pop duo Yoasobi is joining the anime as the group will oversee its opening theme song.

According to this latest update, Monogatari: Off & Monster Season will feature the track "Undead" as its opening. Yoasobi will oversee the track, and this week, the group is sharing a sneak peek of the track. So if you are eager to hear "Undead", stay tuned to the band's socials as seen below!

Of course, this update has Monogatari fans geeking out and for good reason. Yoasobi is one of the top artists in Japan right now, and they saw their fame skyrocket globally with Oshi no Ko. Yoasobi oversaw the opening "Idol" for the hit anime, and the song went on to break records across the board. By the end of 2023, Yoasobi was one of the most-searched songs of the year, and the band is poised to grow even further.

As for Monogatari, this upcoming anime will bring the light novels' Off Season and Monster Season to life. Akiyuki Shinbo will direct the project with Midori Yoshizawa. Studio Shaft is set to produce the long-awaited adaptation. So hopefully, fans will learn about Monogatari's release date before much longer!

