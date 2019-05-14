Attack On Titan Reveals The Sinister Secret Behind Coffee

The best part of waking up is Titans in your cup. Of all the twists and turns that happen in Attack on Titan, one of the most surprising in a recent episode is the revelation about coffee. Little did we know as viewers of this season that not only was humanity bereft of their freedom outside of the walls, but they were also absent their ability to enjoy a hot cup of coffee at the crack of dawn!

Following the unlocking of Eren Yeager‘s further abilities in his Titan form, the remaining scouts decided that if they were going to retake the walls of their civilization, it was now or never. Eren’s Titan ability to create a hardened substance that can act as stopgaps in the walls gives humanity another shot at reclaiming what was lost to them at the beginning of the series. As the scouts head out, Armin makes a terrible discovery: coffee!

Unable to decipher what on earth this new black liquid is, the scouts stand confused around a small series of cups and a french press. The series even goes so far as to have a “bumper” between the action, describing the lack of knowledge that humanity has for this new hot liquid that they’ve found. It’s clear that the Titan race has much more going for them than having the ability to change from humans into massive monstrosities, they also have the power to drink caffeine whenever they want through their ownership of coffee beans!

There’s more mysteries than you can shake a stick at when it comes to the Titans race: what is their ultimate goal? How did they discover the secret to change into Titans? Why do they hate humanity so? Its clear that despite these questions, the Titans themselves are living pretty and denying humanity a lot of basics that we consider to be commonplace here in the real world. Our main characters being perplexed at the discovery of coffee is certainly a revelation as I’m sure many viewers simply thought coffee must have been a necessary beverage for one of the most dangerous jobs available, aka being a scout.

What other secrets will we discover as the series marches forward?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

