‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Confirms [SPOILER’S] Murder

The much anticipated third season of Attack on Titan has now premiered at Anime Expo and theaters worldwide, so fans have already started to see how much of a change the third season is going to make to the series.

One such change is setting a new tone right off the bat, with a highly suspicious murder going down, sparking an even bigger political mystery than Eren and the others had expected.

Warning! Major spoilers for the Attack on Titan Season 3 premiere follow!

The premiere of the third season begins with the highly suspicious death of former minister Nick, who had been taking into his custody after his actions in Season 2. When Hange goes to visit him, she sees two military officers blocking her path as they tell her Nick had died.

After realizing he had been tortured before death (due to them needing information), noting that his fingernails had been ripped off, she tries to get the officer to admit to the murder, which he refuses. Levi and the others deduce it was Nick’s refusal to give the interior information on the wherabouts of the Survey Corps that led to the degree of tortured suffered before his eventual death,

The political mystery deepens even further as the King, speaking with the same military officer responsible for Nick’s death, is making major political moves as well. Nick’s death was only the start of a major hunt for the Survey Corps as the third season continues.

Attack on Titan is officially scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan. During its panel at Anime Expo 2018, the series confirmed that the simuldub will begin in August along with further confirmation of its upcoming simulcast on Crunchyroll.

The first episode of the season premiered during the panel to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.