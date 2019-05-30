New Photo Gives Behind The Scenes Look at Attack on Titan Season 3 Recording

Attack On Titan 3 has been arguably the best season of the series to date. Focusion on the last remnants of defense for humanity in the forms of the scouts, Eren and company has been making a last ditch effort to win back the walls that had been overtaken by the Titans since episode one. With the tide finally turning in their favor, these recent episodes have really highlighted the voice acting for each of the fan favorite characters. The Sound Director recently gave fans a behind the scenes look at the recording process.

Attack On Titan Wiki shared these photos from sound director Masafumi Mima in the sound stage with directors Masashi Koizuka and Tetsuro Araki:

New photo of Attack on Titan Season 3 recording session by Masafumi Mima (Sound Director) Director Masashi Koizuka and Chief Director Tetsurō Araki spotted. pic.twitter.com/g1RML8mo6W — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 30, 2019

With the soundtrack for season 3 coming down the pike for theme hungry fans, giving a more in-depth look into the process can make you respect the hard work put into each episode of the series. Particularly, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention Daisuke Ono’s amazing performance as Erwin during his suicide charge against the Beast Titan and his brethren.

With so much death and destruction, and the subsequent human reaction to that, the voice actors across the board clearly give their all in bringing these characters to life from the original manga. With most of the third season having been aired, we are still looking forward to seeing what emotional moments hit us square in the jaw as we move toward the finale.

