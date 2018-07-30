Fans Are Hooked to ‘Attack on Titan’ Right Now

Attack on Titan‘s continued its striking third season with the second episode, and fans are reacting as vividly to the newest episode just as they did the premiere.

The second episode of the series not only brings about some awesome Levi action, it’s juxtaposed with some of the most intense moments of the series to date.

The action has shifted from human vs. Titan, to human vs. human with the second episode, and it has already resulted in some major changes as the Survey Corps realize that the world is much different than it originally seemed to be.

If you’re curious about the series, Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin in August. There will also be yet another opportunity to watch along with the English dub when it begins airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block too.

But if you have yet to see it for yourself, the first episode of the season originally premiered during Anime Expo and a limited run in theaters to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

Read on to find out what fans are saying about Attack on Titan‘s latest episode and let us know how you feel in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Oh My God!

My emotions while watching Attack on Titanpic.twitter.com/8fdgAKPnBf — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) July 26, 2018

That Levi Fight Scene Though

Attack on Titan Episode 39



Levi 3DMG scenes by Attack on Titan superstar animator Arifumi IMAI pic.twitter.com/l5FSmKwLnP — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 29, 2018

Mikasa OMG

New Big 3?

So…

The Big Three of the 90s were

Dragon Ball Z, Yu Yu Hakusho and Sailor Moon



The Big Three of the 2000s were

One Piece, Naruto and Bleach



Now the Big Three of the 2010s are

My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan and Hunter x Hunter



Neat ?? — True Golden Frieza ?? (@KingWildfang) July 29, 2018

How Does it Keep Getting Better?

Idk how every episode of Attack on Titan gets better and better! ?? — Meamda Panda ? (@Meami_Ami) July 29, 2018

Need Some Help Here…

i might get a girlfriend just for emotional support through season 3 of attack on titan — m (@mrkllyn) July 29, 2018

Completely Drained

Really Can’t Wait to See What’s Next