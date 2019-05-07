Attack on Titan Shares Intense Erwin Scene

Attack on Titan has been building toward a major battle to between the Titans and humanity as Eren and the Survey Corps as they prepare to retake Wall Maria, but fans have not forgotten just how many sacrifices have been made along the way. This has taken a toll on Erwin as he’s been charging forward in search of the world’s hidden truth ever since he lost his father as a child. This comes to a head in the latest episode.

Episode 51 features an intense scene in which Erwin thinks back to the journey he’s been on in search of Grisha Yeager’s truth hidden in the basement, and it all comes with a pretty heavy image of a mountain of corpses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And upon a mountain of their corpses… I now stand. pic.twitter.com/x6Ex2KH7UM — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 7, 2019

As Erwin inspects the current scene at Shiganshina, he realizes that the Survey Corps are not as strong as they were initially as the remnants of humanity continues to struggle against Titans they were able to kill with ease before. But looking back, he realizes that he was the only person fighting for a dream rather than fighting to survive. This lead him to eventually inspiring others, and giving orders. But this had its drawbacks.

Erwin suspects that he’s been lying to these people. He imagines himself standing on a mountain of corpses, and that he’s been raised by their sacrifices. He holds a lingering regret for “fooling” his cadets, but Erwin still hasn’t given up on his dream. He’ll be fighting to the end. But fans were still shook by seeing such a intense side of Erwin’s thoughts.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!