My Hero Academia Season Seven Unmasks "Invisible Girl" Toru Hagakure

While the premiere episode of My Hero Academia's seventh season was all about the fight featuring Shigaraki and America's top hero, Star And Stripe, the first installment had a big surprise for fans in an unexpected place. The opening cinematic for the latest season shows what both the heroes and villains are up to, sneaking in Class 1-A's Invisible Girl as well. In a surprise twist, the theme song reveals what Toru Hagakure looks like when she isn't invisible, animating a long-awaited reveal.

For this final arc of the beloved shonen series, it's been all hands on deck for our superheroes. Thanks to Shigaraki inheriting the strength of All For One and the villains amassing like never before, Class 1-A has been pushed to the limit. In season six, Deku flirted with becoming a "dark hero", not wasting any time in attempting to keep Hero Society from falling apart but appearing like a villain in the process. While UA Academy was able to bring him back to the light side, his problems are far from over. While the manga debuted this moment some time ago, My Hero Academia's seventh season is playing catch-up and still has some giant events to cover.

My Hero Academia's Invisible Girl Face Reveal

In a "blink and you'll miss it moment", My Hero Academia's new opening cinematic shows what Toru Hagakure looks like when she isn't invisible, which is something that no anime watcher has seen to date. Without venturing into spoiler territory, expect Class 1-A's "Invisible Girl" to play a big role in the final arc. You can see the first animated shot of Toru sans-Quirk below along with the new opening theme for season seven.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's season seven premiere wasted little time in upping the stakes for Hero Society. Despite Class 1-A getting some major back-up thanks to the arrival of Star And Stripe, the United States' number-one hero, the fight is far from over. Now that Shigaraki has the power of All For One at his disposal, there might be no hero that is able to take down the super-powered villain.

