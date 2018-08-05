Interview: ‘Attack on Titan’ Stars Yuki Kaji, Bryce Papenbrook Talk Season 3 And Possible Spin-Offs

Attack on Titan has been around for years now, and its third season is finally here for fans to enjoy. After a lengthy hiatus following season one, the anime came flying back to fans last year, and season three is now a few episodes in. For actors Yuki Kaji and Bryce Papenbrook, the comeback is an exciting one given their close work with Eren Jaeger, and the duo spoke with ComicBook’s Megan Peters about the new season not long ago.

Attack on Titan made a big showing at Anime Expo 2018 with season three, and it was there ComicBook spoke with the two actors who are best-known for voicing Eren. Kaji (Eren’s JPN VA) made a special appearance alongside Papenbrook (Eren’s EN VA) at the season’s world premiere, and the pair were ready to talk all things Attack on Titan.

Q: How does it feel to be bringing Attack on Titan‘s season premiere to the U.S. where there are thousands of people wanting to see it?

YK: I’ve been involved in this title for a long time, as you know. Now we’re in season three and the fact that we can bring this episode and this premiere to America let’s us know that the title has become a worldwide success. I’m very proud of it, and I’m very happy to be able to be involved in this show.

Papenbrook: It’s really exciting to be able to watch the show back with fans. I think it just creates an amazing energy around it. And to have Kaji-san here with us is just so incredible. It’s going be a really, really fun experience.

Q: So far, Attack on Titan season three already feels very different. It feels very much more character-based than either season one or season two. So, what do you think is in store for Eren this season now?

YK: At the end of season two, the finale left the impression that Eren has more in store, more mysteries about his power and why he can be a titan. There are things like that, so I think the show is going to explore that a little more in season three.

The meaning of Eren’s existence will be explored in season three, and that will be a point for Eren’s character to find out what the meaning of him being here is. I think that will be the main point of season three as Eren finds out how he’s going to change or grow as a person and as a person who can turn into titan.

Papenbrook: Kaji-san is a bit further into the show than I am. So, I’m just listening very closely to his answer to find out what’s in store for me. I’m just very excited. Like he mentioned, season two left off in a moment that just pulls you into the story even further, and I feel like every time one answer is given it creates 2 more questions. So, there are a lot of questions yet to be answered, and I can’t wait to see which ones they tell us about.

Q: Beyond season 3, there’s a lot in this universe that Hajime Isayama hasn’t explained yet or answered. There’s a bunch of unexplored territory so, as both of you are so familiar with this series, what’s a piece of the Attack on Titan universe you would like to see explored in a future project?

YK: More than just the story, I really love the characters that are in this show. So, the more mysteries that get revealed, I feel like I can’t be in as much suspense. I feel that in a sense I may not want the series to end so there can be more and more mysteries. I feel like there is so much more to explore. I feel like there should be more, and I want more to explore. I just don’t want a story to end because I feel I’ll miss the character and the story pretty quickly.

Papenbrook: There are too many questions that I have, and that’s what makes it really exciting to be a part of it. You just don’t know what’s coming next. I was definitely one of the people who watched and did not guess anything. I didn’t know any of the reveals from season one, any of the reveals from season two. I was just on the edge of my seat the entire time. To work on a project like that is really fun, and I just can’t wait to see what’s next.