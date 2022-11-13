Attack on Titan Shares New Details About the Anime's Finale

Attack on Titan is gearing up to return for the third and final part of the anime's fourth and final season, and the series has shared some key new details about what to expect from the final slate of episodes coming our way next year! When Part 2 was inching towards its climax earlier this year, fans had expected to see the anime come back in some form given just how much there was still left to cover from Hajime Isayama's original manga. This return turned out to be one final slate of episodes scheduled for a release some time next year.

With Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 releasing at some point next year (with a yet to be confirmed release window, even with early reports teasing a potential Winter 2023 launch), the team behind the anime gathered for a special event for the final slate of episodes where they shared some major details about its production. Not only was this now confirmed to be the final string of episodes for the anime's Conclusion Arc, it seems like there will be a much longer wait for the debut.

What to Expect for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3

During the special event for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3, it was confirmed that this will be the final slate of episodes for the anime. While that might mean there could be some kind of plan following the final episodes, as of now this is being treated as the "conclusion" for the series overall as many fans had expected given how the second part of the season came to an end. More importantly, voice recording work apparently has yet to be done as of the event.

According to online reports it was revealed by the voice cast in attendance that they have yet to record for the final episodes. So this means the release for the series is much further off than the hopeful Winter 2023 anime window, but might not mean that much of a longer wait. This could be a Spring or Summer 2023 release, but if this really is the finale (with some of the biggest moments from the manga), we could end up with a Fall 2023 launch with everything as perfected as possible.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan's final episodes? Would you be okay if it didn't release until maybe even next Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!