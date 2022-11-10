Attack on Titan Creator Comments on the Series' Controversial Ending

Attack on Titan has been out of the spotlight for a few months now, but that will all change before long. Next year, the anime will return with its final few episodes, and they promise to bring Eren's adventure to an end. Of course, things will heat up for fans well before 2023 thanks to creator Hajime Isayama. The artist is slated to make his first U.S. appearance this month, and Isayama has addressed his manga's controversial ending to prepare.

Thanks to Kodansha, Isayama was able to release a statement to fans ahead of his trip to Anime NYC. It was there the artist admitted he was excited to visit the U.S. for the first time, but right now? Well, he would like it if fans did not be overly critical of him about Attack on Titan when he arrives in NYC.

"Attack on Titan was heavily influenced by Hollywood movies, TV shows, and American culture, so I am excited to meet fans from the place where I've always dreamed of going. I am aware that the ending of Attack on Titan was quite controversial. I am open to receiving people's honest opinions. However, I would appreciate it if you'd be kind to me," the artist shared.

The Controversy Explained

The main issue fans take with Attack on Titan has to do with some big deaths, so obviously, there are anime spoilers from here on out. If you are caught up with the manga, you will know it ends on a bloody note. For once, Eren Jaeger does die as Mikasa is forced to kill the love of her life. His death was the only way to save humanity, and as we learn, Eren felt it was necessary he died at Mikasa's hand so the world would see the living Eldians as heroes.

Obviously, the protagonist's death was a huge blow, and it did not help that Mikasa was the one to kill Eren. Other complaints about the finale stem from its brutal violence and its exploration of fascist rhetoric. Soon, all of these issues will come to life on television as the final episodes of Attack on Titan will address them. But before then, Isayama just asks fans to treat him kindly when he meets them in the United States for the very first time.

