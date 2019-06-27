PlayStation Angers Attack on Titan Fans With Big Spoiler Reveal

Attack on Titan is nearly done with its third season, and fans aren’t ready to see the series go back into hiding. Luckily, the series will live on this year through Hajime Isayama’s manga, and that is not all; PlayStation will release a brand-new game for Attack on Titan, but the console is getting flak for its latest promo of the title.

After all, an email just went out to PlayStation fans, and it was there a big spoiler for season three got dropped.

Over on Reddit, fans of Attack on Titan gathered to rage over the new email. It turns out a promo email was sent out to PlayStation users about its PS Plus offerings for June. However, it included a section of articles to read in case you missed them before, and one title read as follows:

“First Look at Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle’s Colossal New Hero, the Armin Titan.”

If you are caught up with anime, then you will know that Armin did recently inherit his own Titan power. Like Eren before him, Armin can now turn into a Titan, and it is the Colossal Titan to be specific. He inherited the power from Bertholdt after the latter was given up as a living sacrifice. Now, this headline is opening up that information to anyone reading this email, and fans aren’t too happy given how recently Attack on Titan made that reveal.

What’s more is that Attack on Titan has revealed the way the Armin Titan will look. As you can see here, a close-up of the Titan has been shown to gamers, and this reveal is one which the anime has not touched upon just yet. While manga readers will be familiar with this look, anime-only viewers admit they’re not happy to have the Armin Titan spoiled for them long before the anime got around to revealing him.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.