Watch: Attack on Titan Reveals SPOILER’S Final Moments

Episode 54 of the Attack on Titan anime was one of the most intense of the series entire run, as the Survey Corps prepared to lay down their lives in order to complete the mission in Shinganshina District. While Erwin, Levi, and squad of Scouts took on the Beast Titan, and Mikasa worked with Hange to bring down Reiner’s Armored Titan, it was left to Eren and Armin to bring down Bertolt’s Colossus Titan.

The plan to beat the Colossus Titan Required some drastic moves by Eren and Armin, which resulted in Armin making the ultimate sacrifice of laying down his life, so that Eren could defeat the Colossus Titan once and for all. Now Attack on Titan has released the gut-wrenching scene of Armin’s final moments, before his horrific death. Watch that here:

⚠#AttackOnTitan Season 3 Part.2 (ep. 05)⚠ ‘Hold on! Don’t let go! I entrust it to Eren! My dreams… My life… Everything! This is the one and only thing I have to give! I’m sure… Eren will… reach… the sea…! He’ll look at… the sea for me!’#勇者 #Hero pic.twitter.com/WBMOInNGak — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 27, 2019

This scene is classic anime, with one moment of intense struggle in a character’s life opening up into an entire pensive internal monologue. Seriously, Armin recounting his pact with Eren to see the ocean together and lamenting having to break his promise, even as he’s being burned alive by the Colossus Titan’s steam, is pretty much the kind of moment that a lot of people stereotypically associate with anime.

Anime tropes aside, though, this death scene for Armin was pretty brutal, and definitely left a lot of Attack on Titan fans feeling serious anguish. The next episode of the show (ep. 55, “Midnight Sun”) is now poised to be even more intense, emotional, and offer fans a few more big twists.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.