Avatar Fans Rally Behind Korra in New Double Standards Debate
The Legend of Korra had a tough road ahead of it in trying to hit the high heights set by its predecessor in Avatar The Last Airbender, and it seems that fans of the sequel series have taken to social media in order to defend the protagonist in Korra, the reincarnation of the Avatar who followed the career of Aang. Though Korra didn't have the Fire Nation to combat against, each season introduced her to unique new villains rather than a threat that engulfed the four seasons of Nickelodeon's sequel series that is beloved by fans all over the world!
What do you think of the Legend of Korra's successful four-season fun? Do you think we'll one day see Nickelodeon produce a new entry into the world of the Avatar?
Korra Trending, Time For Fan Art
i see korra is trending so i wanna draw her and celebrate a pretty Badass Character. even tho i didnt like korra at first because i kept comparing her to aang she grew on me so much 🥺 pic.twitter.com/oMA3T922tZ— saff @ zenos despair (@nahalg0l) January 19, 2021
A Full List of Korra's Accomplishments
a thread of avatar korra's accomplishmentspic.twitter.com/p0t39p2p8n— jamie ☾ (@firelorddany) January 19, 2021
OUCH for Roku Fans
people calling korra the worst avatar when roku is literally right there— charlotte ミ☆ (@lovesilkes) January 19, 2021
What A Ride
If you rewatch, I think it’s important to note that Korra was developing into an adult with lots of issues in a new and developing world... I found her journey amazing. Her was a character who was realistic with her strength, relationship with parents, etc. 😩❤️❤️— Zakar Twins (@ZakarTwins) January 19, 2021
A Hero Is Definitely Known For Their Villains
Tbh... the superior. Korra had some very amazing villains https://t.co/VJPjSi8CBj— Scamlikely (@SBumboclausius2) January 19, 2021
Haters Gonna Hate
people slandering korra yet again pic.twitter.com/UDhXswQ5iP— lauren (@cosmickorra) January 19, 2021
Only Love For Korra
imagine being a korra anti when baby looks like dis pic.twitter.com/figvk67HDj— jules 🤍 (@katarasoasis) January 19, 2021