Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Studio Announces Work on Upcoming Avatar Films

While Netflix continues work on its Avatar The Last Airbender live-action adaptation, Avatar Studios is continuing production on new animated films that will expand the bending universe. With the first film in the series set to focus on Aang and the gang, the animation studio behind the popular Nickelodeon series, The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, has confirmed that it will be working on the feature-length films that will take fans back to the bending universe that has become a fan-favorite since Avatar and The Legend of Korra came to an end.

Flying Bark Productions will be the studio that is assisting in these new Avatar films, with the studio opening its doors in 1962 under a different name, Yoram Gross Film Studios. Since its debut, the production house hasn't just worked on the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and film, but also Marvel's What If?, Lego's Monkie Kid, and many others.

Production Director at Flying Bark, Alexia Gates-Foale, took the opportunity to confirm that her studio would take part in resurrecting Aang and his fellow benders on the big screen, while also stating that the films come as a "dream project" for the animators:

"Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra are two of the most iconic animated series of our time and we are simply thrilled to play a part in bringing this new story to life. With a company full of creatives and super fans, the Avatar feature is a dream project for the team at Flying Bark."

To help in confirming the studio's involvement in the new Avatar The Last Airbender films, the executive vice president of Paramount Animation, Mark Bakshi, commented on Flying Bark joining the world of bending:

"We are so excited to be working with one of the premiere and long-standing animation studios in Australia, Flying Bark."

There are still many mysteries surrounding Avatar The Last Airbender's upcoming films, including release windows, though fans of the beloved franchise have been waiting for quite some time to see the bending universe return.

What do you think of Flying Bark diving into the world of bending? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the universe of Avatar and Korra.

Via Cartoon Crave