New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game For Xbox, PS5 Gets Leaked Again

A new Avatar: The Last Airbender game seems to be all but confirmed at this point, despite a seemingly imminent release date. Avatar is one of Nickelodeon's most beloved IP. It was incredibly unique compared to other shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Drake and Josh, and The Fairly Oddparents as it was a show with an ongoing story that you had to keep up with in order to follow along. It wasn't something you could casually turn on and understand exactly what was happening. It was also fairly mature for a kids show and had some pretty dark episodes, particularly toward the end. It stood out on the network and was hailed as one of the best animated shows at that time and managed to sustain its reputation over the years courtesy of spin-offs and having the show on Netflix.

Despite how great the show was, it never had a truly great video game and the movie adaptation was... we don't really talk about that one. However, a good Avatar game may be coming soon. Following an Amazon listing earlier this summer that showed a new Avatar game called Quest for Balance was coming this November, it seems to have been made even more authentic with a new listing from Gamefly. As of right now, the game still hasn't been announced, but multiple retailers have listed the game for a November 8th release date. With just a little over a month until the scheduled release, it's certainly a bit concerning and could mean a stealth launch is in order or an announcement at New York Comic-Con. Of course, it could all be a weird error or something, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

Rumors have suggested the game will be set after the original series and feature various characters recounting the events of the show. The new Avatar game is also expected to have an art style akin to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As of right now, it really remains to be seen what will come of the game.

