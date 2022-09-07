Avatar The Last Airbender Writer Teases the Franchise's Next Projects

Avatar The Last Airbender is preparing to return on two unique fronts, as Netflix recently wrapped filming on its live-action adaptation's first season and Paramount continues to work on new movies that would expand the bender's world thanks to Avatar Studios. Recently, a writer at Avatar Studios, released some major hints as to the future projects that will bring back Aang and Korra's universe, and how some ancillary stories that were created to explore the NIckelodeon property might be a necessity moving forward when the franchise returns.

It's been over a decade since the world of bending played out its stories on Nickelodeon, with the universe originally coming to a close for the finale of The Legend of Korra, the sequel series to Avatar The Last Airbender that explored a very different world that what Aang and the gang had experienced. Korra, the Avatar who was reincarnated following the death of Aang as an old man, had some very unique adventures over the course of her four seasons, and might just return in the upcoming projects of Avatar Studios. Currently, it seems as though the bending universe will return as animated feature-length films, with fans speculating what the stories will cover as it was confirmed earlier this year that the first will bring back Aang and his friends.

Tim Hedrick, a writer for Avatar Studios, recently made an appearance on the Official Avatar Podcast, and had this to say about the future of the franchise and how the ancillary projects such as past comic book series might be important to enriching the experience:

"If you haven't read the comics, and are excited for the new stuff, read the comics because its only going to enrich your experience going forward....you are going to know more about what's up. You may recognize some characters that you haven't gotten to meet yet".

There have been quite a few Avatar The Last Airbender comics released in the past, with many of them published by Dark Horse Comics and taking place following the finales of the original series and its sequel. While these might no longer be considered "canon", they do help to expand upon the universe of bending.

Via Avatar Podcast