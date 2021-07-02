Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Returns To Adult Katara

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender fans were blown away when it was announced that the series would be making a comeback, with Paramount revealing that an entirely new studio was being created in order to return to the bending world of both Aang and Korra, with one fan honoring the franchise via Cospaly that brings to life the adult version of Katara. While the first animated series introduced us to the world of the different elemental nations and the young Aang gang, it was only the Legend of Korra that gave us brief glimpses into their lives as adults.

Katara proved herself to be one of the strongest benders in the world throughout the Nickelodeon animated series, managing to not only learn the intricacies of bending water thanks to her origins but also learning how to take this skill to the next level via the terrifying skill known as Blood Bending. As we discovered in the sequel series, we learned that Katara and Aang eventually tied the knot and had children of their own, with the water bender outliving the love of her life following the two spending a number of years with one another and raising a family in the process before a new Avatar came into the world.

Instagram Cosplayer Kosthetic shared this impressive take on the older version of Katara, which made a long-awaited appearance in Legend of Korra in flashbacks and being introduced to the main players of the series as an elderly woman as well:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kosthetic (@kosthetic_)

While there will be a definitive return to the world of bending in the future, fans are left wondering whether or not Katara will return, whether it be by further exploring her childhood adventures or diving into the life she lived as an adult. Needless to say, there are plenty of avenues that have yet to be explored in the world of bending, whether said stories follow Aang, Korra, or the large number of benders that were introduced via the Nickelodeon animated series.

Where do you want to see the world of Avatar The Last Airbender explore in the future? Do you think we'll see Katara return in a future animated installment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.