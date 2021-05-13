Nickelodeon Unveils Official Avatar The Last Airbender Podcast

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender started out the year by announcing that new projects were in the works with Paramount Pictures creating a new studio specifically to work in the world established by both Aang and Korra, and it seems that this was far from the only news announced this year as Nickelodeon has revealed that an official podcast will arrive this summer. Titled Avatar: Braving the Elements, the podcast will star the voice actor for Korra, Janet Varney, and Dante Basco, the voice actor for Prince Zuko, as they re-watch the series from the beginning of the popular franchise.

Nickelodeon revealed the details about the upcoming podcast, set to release on June 22nd, with a press release that has the following breakdown:

"Enter the amazing world of Avatar through the official companion podcast from Nickelodeon. Join hosts Janet Varney (the voice of Korra) and Dante Basco (the voice of Prince Zuko) each week as they re-watch every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender and break down key themes, notable battles, and behind-the-scenes trivia. Special guests from cast members to producers join them to explore elements of the Avatarverse, including the origins of the story and how Avatar was brought to life."

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Janet Varney, co-host of the podcast and the voice of Korra, had this to say about the upcoming podcast:

"It’s very rare to get to work on something that is so deeply rewarding, rich, and ongoing as the Avatar-verse. I am so excited to be doing this new podcast with my wonderful friend Dante Basco where we’re going to be talking about all things Avatar-verse, starting with Season 1 of the Last Airbender, episode 1. We can’t wait to have everybody listen. It’s going to be a really fun ride."

On the flip side, Dante Basco, the voice of Zuko, had this to say about participating in this official podcast:

"For years, Avatar has been such a significant part of my career. It’s so special to go back and relive our stories and memories from this project as Janet and I explore the universe together. I’m looking forward to fans joining me on this journey as we uncover things we might have missed the first time around."

Are you hyped for this official podcast that will once again revisit the world of bending? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of benders.