Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns Bright With Fire Nation Katara

Avatar The Last Airbender has a bright future ahead of it, despite the fact that the series came to an end on Nickelodeon around fifteen years ago, showing just how beloved the franchise has become. With Netflix currently working on a live-action adaptation of the animated series that started it all and Paramount's Avatar Studios creating new animated projects, one cosplayer has decided to revisit the series with a new take on Katara's look from the final season of the series in which Aang and the gang went undercover within the society of the Fire Nation.

The final season of Avatar The Last Airbender saw Katara at her strongest throughout the series, but that strength came with a heavy price. One of the elements that the water bender never realized she had the ability to do was bend the blood within the bodies of targets, creating an ethical quandary for Katara when it came to whether she was willing to take over the physical bodies of her opponents in order to win a fight. Luckily, Katara was able to resist the temptation to dive fully into blood bending in the battle against the Fire Lord Ozai and his daughter Azula, helping free the world from the potential rule of the Fire Nation.

Instagram Cosplayer Cosplay Choco shared this brand new take on one of Katara's fits, with the water bender easily being one of the strongest members of Aang's group within Avatar The Last Airbender and managing to make a return appearance as an elderly woman within the sequel series of The Legend of Korra:

Aang and Katara, for those who might not have known their history following the events of Avatar The Last Airbender, had three children in Bumi, Kya, and Tenzin. Bumi was, obviously, named after the Earth bender that had a major role in Aang's life, but unfortunately didn't have the ability to bend any of the elements. Tenzin was perhaps the most well-known considering his role as mentor to Korra, sporting the ability to bend the air like his father. Finally, Kya held the power to bend the water much like Katara could throughout her life.

