Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Channels Katara’s Spirit

Avatar: The Last Airbender gave fans plenty of favorites over the course of its first series, with Katara ranking high amongst them thanks in part to her strong personality and perhaps even stronger bending abilities at her disposal. With the upcoming live-action adaptation on Netflix set to see actor Kiawentiio take on the role of the powerful water bender, one fan has decided to revisit the love of Aang’s life with some spot-on Cosplay that bends the water to boot.

Katara and her brother Sokka were the ones to discover Aang floating in a chunk of ice in the nearby sea, setting them on their journey to stop the Fire Nation from taking over the world. The water bender grew by leaps and bounds in terms of her bending ability over the course of the series, eventually managing to refine water bending to a point where she was also able to control the very blood flowing through opponents’ veins. With this power being an unimaginable one for Katara, it’s definitely an ability that she didn’t use often throughout the original show.

Instagram Cosplayer Mari Mari shared this new take on Katara and her water bending abilities, as Avatar The Last Airbender prepares to return through a variety of different projects that will once again take fans back to the universe of bending which began with Aang and his friends:

While Katara was given an ending in the original Avatar series, she would eventually return as an old woman in the sequel series of The Legenda of Korra, meeting the young protagonist who was the reincarnation of Aang. Avatar Studios has mostly been tight-lipped about what stories they’ll be working on for their upcoming animated adventures revisiting the world of bending, but there have been countless years of Katara’s life that have been unaccounted for that would certainly work well.

