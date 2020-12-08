Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Shows Toph And Iroh Sharing Tea Time

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender might have ended years ago, but that isn't stopping fans from continuing to re-live some of the biggest scenes from the series via fan creations and well put together cosplay, with two fans re-creating the brief tea time between Toph and Iroh of the Fire Nation. While Toph and Iroh were insanely different from one another throughout the animated series, Iroh was able to give the blind Earth bender some much-needed advice when it came to the problems that were currently facing both her and the "Aang Gang".

Iroh and Toph met in the second season episode of Avatar The Last Airbender dubbed "The Chase", wherein Aang and company were being chased by Prince Zuko's sister, Azula, and her gang of dangerous warriors from the Fire Nation. With Toph realizing that they were being chased thanks in part to Appa shedding during their travels, as Azula's machine bore down on them constantly not giving them a chance to rest, the blind bender went off on her own and unexpectedly ran into Iroh. With the pair of benders not realizing the origins of one another, Iroh was able to give Toph some much-needed advice about what she should do next when it came to her adventures with the Avatar!

Instagram User Vallieboy_Cosplay shared this impressive pair of cosplayers that bring both Toph and Iroh back into the spotlight, sharing some much-deserved tea between the two, not realizing that they were both a part of two separate ideologies that would soon clash:

Fans might not have to wait that much longer to see what a live-action version of Toph and Iroh might look like side by side as Netflix, the streaming service that added Avatar The Last Airbender to its library earlier this year, has announced that they'll be producing a live-action television series for the beloved animated show. Though there was a live-action version of Iroh present in M. Night Shyamalan's live-action feature-length film released years back, we have yet to see Toph given the same treatment, so we're crossing our fingers that she'll be included in Netflix's upcoming adaptation!

What do you think of this spot on cosplay for both Toph and Iroh? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending!