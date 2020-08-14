Avatar: The Last Airbender 'Cancel Netflix's Live-Action Series' is Trending on Twitter
Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series lost a lot of momentum with the fandom this week. It was revealed that original Last Airbender anime creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were dropping out of the live-action series, due to what they indicated was Netflix not honoring their creative vision. Naturally, DiMartino and Konietzko leaving has sparked a massive backlash against Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender - and now that backlash has grown into a full-on rally cry. "#CancelNetflixATLALiveAction" is now a trending hashtag on Twitter, thanks to the collective efforts of Avatar: The Last Airbender fans everywhere.
Check out just how savage the comments get in this "Cancel Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action" wave on social media:
Not surprisingly, the news of DiMartino and Konietzko dropping out has sparked all kinds of speculation and "inside sources" claiming that one big reason could be Netflix refusing to honor the pledge to cast a diverse set of actors for the series. Now Netflix Whitewashing" rumors are running rampant - along with rumors of attempted sexualization of these child characters. However, we DO NOT know that any of those reports are yet true.prevnext
If you saw Avatar: The Last Airbender, you know this kind of photo mashup says it all!prevnext
Can Netflix recreate THAT in live-action, with the appropriate actors? If not, then...prevnext
lets get to the core of it--Netflix doesn't want to make ALTA, they want to make a show using ALTA as a brand and a cashgrab
Without the creators behind it, a lot of Avatar fans see this as nothing but exploitation of the brand.prevnext
can we just get a brand new Avatar series with like twin avatars or sumn
This "controversy" with Netflix has done quite a lot to inspire fan outcry for the next Avatar: The Last Airbender anime.prevnext
@netflix y'all should rlly apologize to bryke and start over..
BUT instead of the ATLA live action. Turn the comics into animation😼!!
Instead of fucking up YET ANOTHER Avatar adaptation, how bout we get these animated?
After the anime series, Avatar: The Last Airbender continued its story in no less than five comic series that are collected in graphic novel form. Fans like many of those stories, and they seem like the richest material to adapt into new anime.prevnext
#CancelNetflixATLALiveAction We already went through this once.
All fans see now is another Last Airbender movie in the making - meaning, another epic failure for the franchise.prevnext
#CancelNetflixATLALiveAction guys instead of being mad at the live action let's take today to celebrate KORRA DROPPING ON NETFLIX and then we can rant another day because we know damn well it's needed ✌🏽#TLOK #LOK
With all the outrage over The Last Airbender, it's important to note that Netflix has just debuted The Legend of Korra original anime today!prevnext
Dear @netflix,
How is it that the trending search bar was replaced. 5 minutes ago I saw #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction, but now all I see 👀 is this.....scared?
Conspiracy? Or PR attack? You decide.prevnext
You're fucking kidding me right? Get the creators bac on board and stop trying to make an already deep and dark story into something even more darker. Stop trying to sell sex in a show that has nothing to do with it. Stop fucking around. @netflix #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction
Us watching Netflix's live action ATLA vrs us watching M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender:#CancelNetflixATLALiveAction
There is a percentage of fans who don't want this Netflix live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender canceled: they want Netflix to get the series creators back on board, and do this series the right way.
We'll keep you updated on what happens with Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series.prev
