Avatar: The Last Airbender 'Cancel Netflix's Live-Action Series' is Trending on Twitter

Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series lost a lot of momentum with the fandom this week. It was revealed that original Last Airbender anime creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were dropping out of the live-action series, due to what they indicated was Netflix not honoring their creative vision. Naturally, DiMartino and Konietzko leaving has sparked a massive backlash against Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender - and now that backlash has grown into a full-on rally cry. "#CancelNetflixATLALiveAction" is now a trending hashtag on Twitter, thanks to the collective efforts of Avatar: The Last Airbender fans everywhere. Check out just how savage the comments get in this "Cancel Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action" wave on social media:

Fact Check! Ok so I need someone to fact check this #CancelALTALiveAction #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction pic.twitter.com/irSR4fRXyQ — (*^_^*) (@deylinalice) August 14, 2020 Not surprisingly, the news of DiMartino and Konietzko dropping out has sparked all kinds of speculation and "inside sources" claiming that one big reason could be Netflix refusing to honor the pledge to cast a diverse set of actors for the series. Now Netflix Whitewashing" rumors are running rampant - along with rumors of attempted sexualization of these child characters. However, we DO NOT know that any of those reports are yet true. prevnext

What Netflix Wants, What Fans Want What Netflix Wants

Vs

What ATLA Fandom Wants#CancelALTALiveAction pic.twitter.com/Af4nhPsQSn — ||Jordan Novak|| (@Tired_Barnes) August 14, 2020 If you saw Avatar: The Last Airbender, you know this kind of photo mashup says it all! prevnext

Avatar: The Last Cash-Grab lets get to the core of it--Netflix doesn't want to make ALTA, they want to make a show using ALTA as a brand and a cashgrab#CancelALTALiveAction — jude | 💗💗💗 | вʟм (@neon_nuisance) August 14, 2020 Without the creators behind it, a lot of Avatar fans see this as nothing but exploitation of the brand. prevnext

Give Us Something New can we just get a brand new Avatar series with like twin avatars or sumn #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction pic.twitter.com/L8xwDymPh3 — Evan Mathis (@EvanAmilMathis) August 14, 2020 This "controversy" with Netflix has done quite a lot to inspire fan outcry for the next Avatar: The Last Airbender anime. prevnext

The Comics Deserve Attention @netflix y’all should rlly apologize to bryke and start over.. BUT instead of the ATLA live action. Turn the comics into animation😼!! #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction #CancelATLALiveAction pic.twitter.com/GnnBa3vcVj — 𝙁𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙝 (@Faithnaomii) August 14, 2020 Instead of fucking up YET ANOTHER Avatar adaptation, how bout we get these animated? #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction pic.twitter.com/KKPfIbcv6P — Annaliese ℋeindel (@Annaliese119) August 14, 2020 After the anime series, Avatar: The Last Airbender continued its story in no less than five comic series that are collected in graphic novel form. Fans like many of those stories, and they seem like the richest material to adapt into new anime. prevnext

Been Here, Done This #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction We already went through this once. pic.twitter.com/ahhU9T4o8X — Josh_Harbaugh (@JoshHarbaugh3) August 14, 2020 All fans see now is another Last Airbender movie in the making - meaning, another epic failure for the franchise. prevnext

Can't Hide The Hate Dear @netflix, How is it that the trending search bar was replaced. 5 minutes ago I saw #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction, but now all I see 👀 is this.....scared? pic.twitter.com/oQvbnWm8yb — ScarlCarl (@carl_scarl) August 14, 2020 Conspiracy? Or PR attack? You decide. prevnext