Avatar: The Last Airbender 'Cancel Netflix's Live-Action Series' is Trending on Twitter

By Kofi Outlaw

Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series lost a lot of momentum with the fandom this week. It was revealed that original Last Airbender anime creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were dropping out of the live-action series, due to what they indicated was Netflix not honoring their creative vision. Naturally, DiMartino and Konietzko leaving has sparked a massive backlash against Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender - and now that backlash has grown into a full-on rally cry. "#CancelNetflixATLALiveAction" is now a trending hashtag on Twitter, thanks to the collective efforts of Avatar: The Last Airbender fans everywhere.

Check out just how savage the comments get in this "Cancel Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action" wave on social media:

Fact Check!

Not surprisingly, the news of DiMartino and Konietzko dropping out has sparked all kinds of speculation and "inside sources" claiming that one big reason could be Netflix refusing to honor the pledge to cast a diverse set of actors for the series. Now Netflix Whitewashing" rumors are running rampant - along with rumors of attempted sexualization of these child characters. However, we DO NOT know that any of those reports are yet true. 

What Netflix Wants, What Fans Want

If you saw Avatar: The Last Airbender, you know this kind of photo mashup says it all!

I'm Sick

Can Netflix recreate THAT in live-action, with the appropriate actors? If not, then... 

Avatar: The Last Cash-Grab

Without the creators behind it, a lot of Avatar fans see this as nothing but exploitation of the brand. 

Give Us Something New

This "controversy" with Netflix has done quite a lot to inspire fan outcry for the next Avatar: The Last Airbender anime.

The Comics Deserve Attention

After the anime series, Avatar: The Last Airbender continued its story in no less than five comic series that are collected in graphic novel form. Fans like many of those stories, and they seem like the richest material to adapt into new anime.  

Been Here, Done This

All fans see now is another Last Airbender movie in the making - meaning, another epic failure for the franchise. 

Celebrate Korra

With all the outrage over The Last Airbender, it's important to note that Netflix has just debuted The Legend of Korra original anime today! 

Can't Hide The Hate

Conspiracy? Or PR attack? You decide. 

Get It Together!

There is a percentage of fans who don't want this Netflix live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender canceled: they want Netflix to get the series creators back on board, and do this series the right way. 

We'll keep you updated on what happens with Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series. 

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

