Avatar: The Last Airbender's Famous Opening Gets Stunning CG Remake

Avatar: The Last Airbender started out as a traditionally 2D animated series for Nickelodeon, but what if it got a full CG animated take instead? One group of talented artists imagined what this would look like by remaking the series' famous opening sequence completely with CG animation! Since its debut years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender's world has been expanded with a full sequel series (that's coming to Netflix fairly soon), a series of comic book releases taking place after the immediate events of the original, novels filling in the gaps, a divisive live-action film, and even a new live-action series coming to Netflix someday.

This means that a CG animated take on the franchise is not the wildest idea considering that some other Nickelodeon mega properties like SpongeBob Squarepants have gotten full CG overhauls as well. As for what this might look like if Avatar: The Last Airbender did get a full project of this sort, a group of talented animators have been working to craft an idea of what this would look like.

As shared by @jacoberinmann on Twitter (who you can find more work from here), various artists who have worked on projects for studios like Blue Sky Studios and more have banded together to remake the animated series' famous opening sequence. Showing off various different skills with Aang, it's certainly a great argument for a full project of this sort being absolutely necessary. You can check out the remade opening below:

This was such a blast!! We remade the in Avatar: The Last Airbender opening in 3D! pic.twitter.com/eHzRlW3gbe — Jacob E Mann (@jacoberinmann) August 1, 2020

The franchise has seen lots of different takes, so even if the original series never quite gets a CG take of its own there are still plenty opportunities to do so with different Avatars and more. There's a whole world of this franchise that could still make for great watching, and a CG take would be an excellent way to expand it all in a fresh and fun way.

Do you think a fully CG animated Avatar: The Last Airbender project would succeed? Would it be better fit for a movie or a TV series? Excited to see the official live-action take on the franchise coming from Netflix in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

