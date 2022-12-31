Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Resurrects The Moon Princess

Avatar The Last Airbender is preparing to return to the universe that started it all in 2025, as a new feature-length film will arrive that continues the original animated series that premiered on Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago. With the series popularity remaining long after its original debut, Netflix is getting in on the action with its upcoming live-action adaptation and one cosplayer is beating the streaming service to the punch by depicting the Moon Princess Yue prior to her return in live-action.

Yue was quite the tragic character in the original series that introduced us to the universe of bending, as the Moon Princess found herself attracted to none other than Sokka but revealing that her time on this Earth would be short-lived. Helping to save the Moon Spirit as the Fire Nation attacked her kingdom in a bid to capture Aang and his friends, Yue's demise would lead, ironically enough, to one of the funniest gags in the series. Later on, Sokka and Zuko had a "bro" moment wherein the former revealed to the Fire Nation Prince that he lost his first girlfriend after she "transformed into the moon", causing quite a hilarious response from the character who was struggling with his own allegiances.

Moon Princess Power

Instagram Account Cosplay Choco took the opportunity to bring back Yue in all her glory, with the character not surviving past Avatar The Last Airbender's first season but her legacy clearly lasting far longer than the original series' run time:

The upcoming Yue actress for the Netflix live-action series is an actor that you might be familiar with, especially if you had the opportunity to check out Hulu's biggest hit of all time in this year's Prey. Amber Midthunder, who played the protagonist in the latest offering from the Predator franchise, has been confirmed to be portraying the Moon Princess, though any footage of the upcoming series, or Amber's part in it, has yet to make its way online. While Yue might return in the live-action series, it seems unlikely that she'll be returning in any upcoming animated movies considering her current status.

