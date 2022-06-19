Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender May Have Found Its Princess Yue

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has been busy filming over the past few months, and it seems like things are wrapping up on set. As news of the show's wrap party hits social media, updates are also swirling around its cast. After all, a new report suggests the live-action adaptation has found its Princess Yue, and fans are crossing their fingers this rumor ends up being true.

After all, the report from Avatar News suggests Princess Yue will be played by Amber Midthunder. The 25-year-old is perhaps best known for her work on Legion, Hell or High Water, and the upcoming Prey movie. Midthunder is also an indigenous actress with roots in the Sioux people. This would make the actress one of several indigenous actors in the series as leads like Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley are tied to the Mohawk Nation and Cherokee people respectively.

Of course, Avatar fans are waiting on official word to confirm Midthunder's casting, but social media has given its blessing with ease. Now, the fandom is buzzing over Netflix and its use of Princess Yue in its live-action adaptation. After all, the princess hails from the Northern Water Tribe, and her role in Book One is pretty huge. Princess Yue remains a fan-favorite character to this day, and the sacrifice she makes for her people is hard to understate. And given Midthunder's filmography, the actress has what it takes to bring the Avatar princess to life.

At this point, fans are not sure when they would get to see Princess Yue in action on Netflix, but netizens are hoping new updates on Avatar: The Last Airbender are coming. No release date has been set for the TV series at this time. If audiences are lucky, a first look at the show might be on its way this summer, so stay tuned to ComicBook for all its juicy updates!

What do you think of this rumored casting? Are you excited for Netflix to share its take on Avatar: The Last Airbender? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.