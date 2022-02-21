Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Shows Off Yue’s Best Look With Ethereal Cosplay

One ethereal Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay has brought Princess Yue’s best look in the series to life! Avatar: The Last Airbender will soon be expanding into a whole new universe of animated and live-action TV and movie projects from many different sources, so fans will soon get a good chance to look back on their favorite moments in the series before these newer releases hit. The franchise has introduced fans to so many different characters over the course of its run, and those characters got to enjoy several different looks too. The biggest makeover definitely came pretty early on with Princess Yue.

First introduced as a potential love interest, it was soon revealed that Yue had a massive role to play in the first season’s final moments. Thanks to her major sacrifice and becoming the moon spirit that she was destined to be, Aang and the others were able to fight for another day. Yue’s full spiritual transformation gave her an ethereal new look to showcase her godly new position, and that’s been brought to life wonderfully through some awesome cosplay from @thouartanuli on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix will soon be launching a new live-action adaptation for Avatar: The Last Airbender, and the cast for the series currently includes the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Maria Zhang as Suki, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, and Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran.

Netflix has yet to set an official release window or date set for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series, but they currently describe it as such, “The series will be an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER reimagined as a live-action adventure. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim, Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct.”

What do you think? What would you want to see from Netflix’s new Avatar: The Last Airbender series? What do you want to see from its new animated TV and movie projects? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Avatar: The Last Airbender in the comments!