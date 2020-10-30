Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Goes Viral for Multiple Stunning Cosplays for Halloween

✖

One Avatar: The Last Airbender fan has gone viral with fans for showing off multiple cosplays and costumes from the series for the spooky Halloween holiday. Although the Halloween holiday this year is notably different from years' past as get togethers and hang outs are definitely off the table, many are still taking the opportunity to show love to their favorite characters and properties with costumes and cosplay. One such artist has garnered a ton of attention just for how elaborately they are celebrating the holiday with their multiple takes on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Eugene Lee Yang, artist and member of The Try Guys YouTube group, garnered some major attention from fans when he shared a poll asking fans about which Avatar: The Last Airbender costumes he should try out and surprised fans by taking on three of the characters seen in that poll. Each have gone on to their own successes and recognition among fans, but with the third he's definitely crossed over into viral territory. Yang initially sparked with Avatar: The Last Airbender fans online with his take on Zuko:

My name is Zuko. Son of Ursa and Fire Lord Ozai. Prince of the Fire Nation, and heir to the throne. 🔥#Avatar #Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/5w8nWArUmh — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) October 21, 2020

But this wasn't all as Yang surprised fans soon after with a take on Zuko's sister Azula not long after his Zuko cosplay hit:

And most recently, Yang has gone to a whole new level of viral (even getting "Eugene" trending on Twitter as fans heap praise on the artist) with a take on one of the previous (and most popular) Avatars, Kyoshi:

What do you think of Yang's take on Avatar: The Last Airbender's characters for Halloween? Do you think the upcoming live-action series with Netflix is going to have to work harder to develop costumes based on the series after artists have brought the original series to life through cosplay? Who is your favorite character in the franchise overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!